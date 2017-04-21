Is deze ex-MMA'er de nieuwe schrik van IS? "Hopelijk beschermt God jullie zielen, wij tonen geen genade"

Het Amerikaanse leger heeft er een opvallende pion bij in de strijd tegen terreurorganisatie Islamitische Staat (IS). De 37-jarige ex-MMA'er Tim Kennedy heeft er immers voor gekozen om zich opnieuw beschikbaar te stellen voor de Amerikaanse troepen. Zijn doel: werken voor zijn helden, president Donald Trump, minister van Defensie James Mattis en generaal H.R. McMaster.
En dat het Kennedy menens is, blijkt duidelijk op zijn Instagrampagina. Uit de bijschriften bij zijn foto's blijkt dat zijn haat jegens IS enorm diep zit. "Beste IS, ik hoop dat jullie beseffen dat -wanneer jullie een Special Forces-militair doden- jullie er ook voor kiezen dat wij de zwaarste niet-nucleaire bom ooit op jullie zullen gooien", klinkt het onder meer. "Dat zouden we doen uit wraak voor het verlies van één van onze broeders. Ik hoop dat God dan jullie zielen zal beschermen, want we zullen geen genade tonen." Kennedy, die graag uitpakt met zijn wapens, voorziet elke foto wel van een 'passende' tekst.
Tot januari van dit jaar was Kennedy te bewonderen in de MMA-ring. Hij vocht er in de middengewichtsklasse, maar die carrière liet hij dus achter zich. Binnenkort trekt hij op buitenlandse missie, al wil hij nog niet vertellen naar welk land hij precies trekt. "Ik kan enkel bevestigen dat het er gevaarlijk is en dat ik er de strijd zal aanbinden tegen het terrorisme."
Dear isis, If you are lucky enough to kill a Special Forces operator, the possibility of us dropping the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever made on you should be the least of your concerns. There is a vengeance and wrath associated with the loss of one of our brothers. May God have mercy on your soul because we are coming and we will have none to give. Sincerely, The U.S. Military
If you go at a man hard enough and fast enough he won't have time to think about anything else besides the wrath that is about to set down upon him. #specialforces #greenberet #ranger #sniper
Few times in history have you found a group of men that are so committed to an idea. Men that have dedicated their lives to something that can't physically be held. This construct they value more than their lives. They would undoubtably die for it but given their set of skills it might be better protected if they killed for it. It's not our job to die for our country. It's our job to make that poor bastard die for his. These men are my friends. These men are my brothers. Don't mess with the love of our lives. Don't mess with our lady Freedom. #SpecialForces #Ranger #Sniper #SEALS
Just hanging out waiting for the helicopter to get spun up before we jump. Re-enlisting as soon as I hit the ground. #McMaster #Mattis #Army #SpecialForces #Ranger #Sniper
I giggle when people say "only God can judge me." God is not the only one judging you. I am judging you and by judging I mean profiling. I am analyzing and assessing your psychological and behavioral characteristics. I'm looking at the biometrics and atmospherics of your existence. I am doing this so I can predict your capabilities in a certain sphere or to assist in identifying a particular subgroup of people. So God is not the only one judging you and I don't care about your feelings. #sterotypes #profiling #feelings #snowflake
Army Special Forces, Quiet Professionals, Green Berets, and of course Snake Eaters are all names for the baddest dudes on the planet. We are giving away an all paid trip to the school that makes you become the hardest person someone ever tries to kill. In addition to getting airfare and lodging at a sheepdog response course, you also get my gun belt, to include a holster and magazine pouches. Link is in bio. If you share the link you get entered an additional time.
For me the worst part is over. I love fighting. I love being part of the chaos and anarchy that happens in the octagon. No one is trying to kill me. I'm not gonna get blown up. Nobody is shooting at me. This is just a fight. This is my time to have fun. #ufc206
