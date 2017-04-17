Als kind was ze een echte 'tomboy', nu duikt ze voor stomende fotoshoot de zee in met enkel likje verf

SG

17/04/17 - 10u05 Bron: Sports Illustrated

© Instagram.

De befaamde 'swimsuit'-editie 2017 van het Amerikaanse tijdschrift Sports Illustrated ligt nog maar twee maanden in de rekken en toch heeft het blad ook voor volgend jaar al een model te pakken. Maak kennis met Anne De Paula, door de lezers verkozen tot winnares in de 'Swimsuit Model Search competition'. De 22-jarige Braziliaanse haalde het van Hunter McGrady, Lisa-Marie Jaftha en McKenna Berkley. "Dit betekent enorm veel voor mij en voor Brazilië. Het was ontzettend moeilijk om mijn land achter te laten, maar dit is een droom die werkelijkheid wordt." Door haar triomf is De Paula al zeker van een plaats in de swimsuit-editie 2018.



De Paula, geboren in Rio de Janeiro, prijkte in februari voor het eerst in Sports Illustrated met een fotoshoot op het strand in Anguilla die weinig aan de verbeelding overliet. Met enkel een likje verf op haar lichaam dook ze onder meer de zee in (zie foto's hieronder). In een interview met het tijdschrift bekende de Braziliaanse dat ze in haar jeugd een echte 'tomboy' was. Ze speelde onder meer voetbal in een lokale ploeg en was ook actief in de Muay Thai (een vechtsport die ze nog altijd drie keer per week beoefent). "Het is misschien daarom dat mijn mama wilde dat ik model zou worden", zegt ze al lachend.