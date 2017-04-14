sluiten
Nieuw-Zeelandse schone laat zien hoe je moet golfen en voetballen

Eline Van Der Meulen
14/04/17 - 11u33  Bron: The Sun © Instagram.

video In haar Instagramvideo kan je zien hoe de Nieuw-Zeelandse Tania Tare iedereen met verstomming slaat. Tare tikt tegen de golfbal met haar voet en even later jongeleert ze ermee. Nadien slaat ze diezelfde bal met haar club keihard weg. Profspelers van de beide disciplines zouden alvast groen zien van jaloezie.

Testing out the footwork! It's seen cleaner days.... @indicowie teach me!!! Also, download the @18birdiesapp and add me because I just got it and I literally have zero friends.... links in my bio! #TeamWWD #sp

4,259 Likes, 268 Comments - Tania Tare (@taniatare63) on Instagram: "Testing out the footwork! It's seen cleaner days.... @indicowie teach me!!! Also, download the..."

