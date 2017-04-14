Nieuw-Zeelandse schone laat zien hoe je moet golfen en voetballen

video In haar Instagramvideo kan je zien hoe de Nieuw-Zeelandse Tania Tare iedereen met verstomming slaat. Tare tikt tegen de golfbal met haar voet en even later jongeleert ze ermee. Nadien slaat ze diezelfde bal met haar club keihard weg. Profspelers van de beide disciplines zouden alvast groen zien van jaloezie.
Testing out the footwork! It's seen cleaner days.... @indicowie teach me!!! Also, download the @18birdiesapp and add me because I just got it and I literally have zero friends.... links in my bio! #TeamWWD #sp
