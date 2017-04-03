"Cristiano Ronaldo loopt blauwtje bij Miss BumBum 2016"

SW

Volgens The Sun wordt Cristiano Ronaldo ervan beschuldigd overspel te willen plegen met de Braziliaanse Erika Canela. Het model beweert de Portugees te hebben afgewezen.

Onlangs was 'CR7' in Portugal om het met het nationale elftal op te nemen tegen Hongarije. Volgens The Sun voelde Ronaldo zich blijkbaar eenzaam zonder zijn vriendin Georgina Rodriguez. De Portugees besloot dan maar de Braziliaanse Miss Bumbum 2016 eens te contacteren. Erika Canela was op dat moment in Portugal voor een tv-show. Het Braziliaanse model verklaarde aan The Sun dat Ronaldo haar via WhatsApp contacteerde en haar uitnodigde bij hem thuis. Een dag nadien spraken ze af, maar toen Canela was aangekomen bij de sterspeler van Madrid, zei Ronaldo dat hij maar een kwartier tijd had. De jonge deerne met het mooiste achterste van Brazilië voelde haar behandeld als een object. Ze zei dat ze een echte date wou en niet maar een kwartier wou stoeien met de Portugees.



Zelf een topvoetballer van formaat loopt soms wel eens een blauwtje blijkbaar. Hoe Ronaldo's vriendin hier op zal reageren laten we aan de verbeelding over.