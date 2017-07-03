Deze studente toont hoe makkelijk het is om gewichtsverlies te faken op foto

"Als ik je zou vertellen dat ik al drie weken geen suiker meer eet en 20 kilometer per dag loop, zou je me geloven?" Dat is een van de vragen die studente verpleegkunde Mille Smith (24) stelt op haar Instagram-account bij een foto waarop ze te zien is met een buikje en eentje waarop ze veel strakker staat. Haar doel? Aantonen dat de foto's die je op sociale media vaak ziet passeren niet noodzakelijk echt zijn. En dat er niets mis is met je lichaam, ook niet als je er niet perfect uitziet.
"Veel van de posts op Instagram hebben alleen tot doel om je aandacht te prikkelen", vertelt ze. "Ze geven niets om je mentale gezondheid, je emoties of je lichaam. Ik zou je kunnen zeggen dat ik zelf een week lang een detoxcrème heb gebruikt en dat dit het resultaat is. Of dat ik de hele week een nieuwe proteïnebar heb gegeten als ontbijt en een proteïneshake als lunch. Zou je het geloven?" (lees hieronder verder)
Same girl, same day, same time. 〰 With a camera angle and clothing I can change my body into something that society would deem more acceptable than the photo on the right. 〰 Recently insta was voted as the most damaging app to body image/self esteem. That's not ok. 〰 The media constantly wants us to be more filtered, more posed, more flexed. Making us ashamed, afraid and resentful of our bodies, our natural vessel. 〰 We compare ourselves to these images of posed, strategically taken photos. Comparing yourself is a thief of your joy/self love and even more so when you're comparing aesthetics to images that aren't reality. 〰 Both these photos are beautiful . Both these photos are worthy. However only one of these photos is truly me, comfortable and naturally loving myself... 〰 Get rid of accounts that make you feel negative, get rid of people in your life that don't make you feel happy, loved and beautiful. Don't let an all ruin your life.
Smith moedigt haar 143.000 volgers aan om zich niet te spiegelen aan zulke foto's. "Wees jezelf en voel je niet verplicht om gewicht te verliezen om je beter te voelen of hoger aangeschreven te staan", klinkt het. "Deze foto's van mij werden op dezelfde dag genomen, op hetzelfde moment. Met de juiste hoek van de camera en de juiste kleding kan ik mijn lichaam er helemaal anders laten uitzien. En meer in overeenstemming met wat de maatschappij wil. Allebei de beelden zijn mooi en waardig. Maar slechts eentje toont me zoals ik echt ben, op mijn gemak. En daar is niets mis mee."
Would you believe me if I told you there was 6 months between these pictures? How about 6 minutes and a bit of posing / smoothing of the skin on an app? ❌HINT❌: it's the second one. 〰 I could tell you I've restricted, spent every second in the gym and this is my transformation. Would you believe it? 〰 I could tell you I've been using a cellulite toning detox cream for a week and this is the result, would you believe me? 〰 I could tell you I've cut out sugar for 3 weeks and ran 12 miles a day and this is my transformation, would you believe it? 〰 I could tell you that I've eaten a certain protein bar for breakfast everyday along side shakes for lunch and this is the result. Would you believe it? 〰 I could tell you that I was depressed on the left and happier now on the right, would you believe it? I could tell you that I weigh less on the right, would you believe it? 〰 The reality of things we see are often so far from the truth. 6 minutes difference, same day, same girl just posed a smoothing skin filter used. 〰 Dont trust everything you see on the internet or in the media. Don't compare yourself, don't strive to be a fake image or anything other than your true authentic self for that matter. You rule as you are, do you, please you and live for you. Unfollow negative pages and surround yourself with love. You've got this, I've got this, we've all got this. We are strong, valid, worthy and powerful beyond measure.
YOUR BODY CHANGES AS YOU MOVE Literally just breathing in and out on this photo. . Our bodies aren't a posed still frame, they are an ocean of never ending ripple and movements. . What you see online is manipulated to.. Fit a mould To appear slimmer To appear more worthy (No part of your body makes you less worthy btw) . ITS NOT REAL! In fact 99% of images you see are total BS!! Edited. Filtered. Photoshopped. Posed. Sucked in. Angles. . STOP COMPARING AND START LIVING . We are perfect as we are at every single angle! We are perfect in every pose. We are perfect whatever weight. We are perfect whatever shape. .
Make up is a fun tool to express yourself and play around. It's shouldn't be a mask to hide your insecurities or make you feel more acceptable and worthy. 〰 We all look different with and without make up and that's fine, accepting ourselves without is something I stress with great importance. 〰 I used to think I only looked 'normal' when I wore make up. That my skin and features weren't societally acceptable without glitter and goo. That somehow wiping a black line across my eyelids meant that my self worth went up or that a slick of lipstick make me more desirable and worthy of love. 〰 Make up or no make up you are a queen. With or without your worth is up there at the highest point. 〰 Eyebrows on fleek maybe but those spots and red eyes are on fleek too! 〰 It's hard to 'quit' make up. I wear it still, I love to experiment and make myself feel all sassed but I've cut it down to maybe one day a week, I've become friends with my lil ol' face and I'm learning its lines and shapes and finding beauty. I look in the mirror some days and see all the things I'm told are negatives. How can they be negative or ugly when it's my natural state? My natural state is pretty friggin wonderful so SUCK it. 〰 Cutting down on make up also means I'm giving less money to the low self esteem preying men who run them... HOLLLAAAA Why don't you try a few make up free days and see if it can help you along
