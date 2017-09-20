Blinkende horloges en een kolossale wijnkelder in stulpje van 21 miljoen euro: Mayweather toont zijn "Beverly Hills lifestyle"

Dat Floyd Mayweather goed verdiende aan zijn boksduel tegen McGregor weet intussen iedereen. Dat de Amerikaanse bokser graag uitpakt met zijn extreme rijkdom is eveneens alom bekend. Het hoeft dan ook niemand te verbazen dat 'Money' een nieuwe reeks kiekjes op zijn Instagram heeft gepost om zijn luxeleventje alweer eens in de verf te zetten.
Ditmaal pronkt Mayweather in zijn tweede verblijf in Beverly Hills. Een kasteel van ruim 1400 vierkante meter met zes slaapkamers en tien badkamers, goed voor een prijskaartje van maar liefst 21 miljoen euro. U herkent ook: een gigantische wijnkelder en glimmende horloges. "Beverly Hills lifestyle, gezond, rijk en stressvrij", schreef Mayweather er zonder doekjes om te winden bij een van de foto's.
When it comes to luxury timepieces, Hublot is in a class of its own! As a collector of great watches, it's my personal opinion that every man and woman should have at least one of these classic timepieces in their collection. The Hublot brand knows, time is precious! #HUBLOT #timepieces #watches
Centra's (CTR) ICO starts in a few hours. Get yours before they sell out, I got mine and as usual I'm going to win big with this one! Centra's cryptocurrency debit card is innovative and the best in the game! #Bitcoin #Ethereum #FloydCryptoMayweather #TBE #Digitalcurrency
Livin' life in Beverly Hills.
Relaxing in the 90210.
My wine cellar in my Beverly Hills castle.
Beverly Hills lifestyle... healthy, wealthy and stress free.
