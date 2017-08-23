Dit zijn ze dan: de vier ringmeisjes die zaterdag tijdens 'The Money Fight' met de bordjes zullen paraderen

Komende zaterdagnacht zijn alle ogen in de T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in de eerste plaats gericht op Conor McGregor en Floyd Mayweather, maar ook de ringmeisjes zullen natuurlijk met de nodige aandacht gaan lopen. Showbizzsite TMZ wist intussen al uit te vogelen wie de vier 'Corona Girls' zijn en dit zijn hun namen: Kyra Keli, Tawny Jordan, Jessica Harbour, en Samantha Kumiko.
Biermerk Corona is trouwens de officiële sponsor van 'The Money Fight' - vandaar dat er op die manier wordt verwezen naar het bevallige kwartet. Hieronder een kennismaking met de dames:
Kyra Keli
Hau'oli Monday
1,080 Likes, 24 Comments - Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) on Instagram: "Hau'oli Monday "
#humpday brought to you by @wantmylook Today marks one week till @laswimweek and the next day I am back on Island! Cannot wait to be- in my home number 3! this brilliant capture is by @c_hirata_photography are you gonna be around to shoot Aug10-17 guys? @twofinches ??? Send me a note if you want your bikini brand or clothing line featured for the next one! Aloha
1,009 Likes, 36 Comments - Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) on Instagram: "#humpday brought to you by @wantmylook Today marks one week till @laswimweek and the next day I am..."
Doing my happy dance for some exciting news!! Looking forward to an awesome gig coming up for me! Can anyone guess what it is? Spent my last day on island with @c_hirata_photography taking pretty pictures! This suit is from @mio.coral thanks so much mi Colombianas'! #humpday
1,001 Likes, 42 Comments - Kyra Keli (@kyrakeli) on Instagram: "Doing my happy dance for some exciting news!! Looking forward to an awesome gig coming up for me!..."
Tawny Jordan
Well @tmz_tv released the big news. Catch us in the ring this weekend for the #MayweatherMcGregor fight @friasworks @chiaramodel #CoronaBoxing #Friasworks
4,417 Likes, 83 Comments - TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) on Instagram: "Well @tmz_tv released the big news. Catch us in the ring this weekend for the #MayweatherMcGregor..."
#IBIZA by: @easphoto
11.1k Likes, 311 Comments - TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) on Instagram: "#IBIZA by: @easphoto"
Why not smile? Took home 3rd place today for the @spyonvegas Hot 100. The grand finale is next week & there's still time to vote. Head to the link in my bio & support your girl. You're allowed to vote once an hour, I would love to see the support
7,836 Likes, 136 Comments - TAWNY JORDAN (@tawnyjordan) on Instagram: "Why not smile? Took home 3rd place today for the @spyonvegas Hot 100. The grand finale is next week..."
Jessica Harbour
Wait. Weekend don't leave. @wickedneesh
3,090 Likes, 54 Comments - Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) on Instagram: "Wait. Weekend don't leave. @wickedneesh"
When there's a slow walker in front of me Just kidding! Kinda
2,157 Likes, 26 Comments - Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) on Instagram: "When there's a slow walker in front of me Just kidding! Kinda "
So excited to ring card the Rematch tonight on HBO Pay-Per-View!!! Don't miss the excitement
2,510 Likes, 49 Comments - Jessica Harbour (@jessharbour) on Instagram: "So excited to ring card the Rematch tonight on HBO Pay-Per-View!!! Don't miss the excitement "
Samantha Kumiko
Posing or trying to remember if I put on deodorant? #bikini : @acaciaswimwear #coverup : #target #necklace : @maya_brenner @carlyarnwine . . . . #bathingsuit #Tuesday #transformationtuesday #model #photoshoot #acaciaswimwear #swimwear #swimsuit #targetstyle #mayabrenner #pennsylvania #washingtondc #dc
764 Likes, 33 Comments - Samantha Kumiko (@samanthakumiko) on Instagram: "Posing or trying to remember if I put on deodorant? #bikini : @acaciaswimwear #coverup : #target..."
Look for me on #foxsports1 tonight @ 9pm! Oh Lord, get ready for the hashtags... #boxing #boxeo #CoronaBoxing #CoronaGirl #ringgirl #PBConFS1 #PBC #corona #premierboxingchampions #FightNight #miguelcruz #alexmartin #cruzmartin #sandscasino #sandsbethlehem #bethlehempa #bethlehemboxing #pa #pennsylvania #Tuesday #ToeToToeTuesdays Mike Greenhill
502 Likes, 29 Comments - Samantha Kumiko (@samanthakumiko) on Instagram: "Look for me on #foxsports1 tonight @ 9pm! Oh Lord, get ready for the hashtags... #boxing #boxeo..."
Getting my Beyonce on or should I say @priyankachopra on with the fan! @jpaullphoto #dress : #forever21 . . . . . #monday #dailyphoto #hair #brunette #curls #hairdo #instagood #ootd #potd #wrapdress #floral #fashion #style #longhair #longhairdontcare #newyork #nyc #heatwave #toomanyhastags
653 Likes, 68 Comments - Samantha Kumiko (@samanthakumiko) on Instagram: "Getting my Beyonce on or should I say @priyankachopra on with the fan! @jpaullphoto #dress :..."