Nog op zoek naar een bikini of badpak? Dit dragen celebs deze zomer op het strand

Door: TVM
3/06/17 - 18u00 Taylor Swift en Karlie Kloss. © Instagram @taylorswift.

De vakantie komt bij veel mensen steeds dichterbij, kans is dus groot dat je al lustig op zoek bent naar een bikini of badpak. Heb je geen inspiratie? Celebs gaan natuurlijk het hele jaar door op vakantie, dus wij selecteerden hun leukste strandlooks. Van Kendall Jenner tot Taylor Swift.

Kendall Jenner

chaos

Bella Hadid

That kinda day ❤️

Bella Thorne

Beautiful skies you have #cannes

Emily Ratajkowski

Later Cannes

Ashley Graham

Summer is Here. And so am I. @TheRock @BaywatchMovie - you better be ready. @swimsuitsforall #SummerIsHere #SwimsuitsForAllSummer17

Kylie Jenner

Feel Me?

Sofia Richie

Richie residence

Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne en Gigi Hadid

Kim Kardashian

Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special!

Jennifer Lopez

© photo news.

