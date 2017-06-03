Nog op zoek naar een bikini of badpak? Dit dragen celebs deze zomer op het strand

De vakantie komt bij veel mensen steeds dichterbij, kans is dus groot dat je al lustig op zoek bent naar een bikini of badpak. Heb je geen inspiratie? Celebs gaan natuurlijk het hele jaar door op vakantie, dus wij selecteerden hun leukste strandlooks. Van Kendall Jenner tot Taylor Swift.
Kendall Jenner
chaos
Bella Hadid
That kinda day ❤️
Bella Thorne
Beautiful skies you have #cannes
Emily Ratajkowski
Later Cannes
Ashley Graham
Summer is Here. And so am I. @TheRock @BaywatchMovie - you better be ready. @swimsuitsforall #SummerIsHere #SwimsuitsForAllSummer17
Kylie Jenner
Feel Me?
Sofia Richie
Richie residence
Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne en Gigi Hadid
Kim Kardashian
Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom. You've given me a deep love I can't explain. I'm always here to teach you and protect you! Thank you for making my Mothers Day so special!
Jennifer Lopez