Op zoek naar make-upinspiratie? Misschien haal je het wel uit een plakje hesp

Wanneer je op zoek gaat naar nieuwe make-upinspiratie ben je in de meeste gevallen geneigd Pinterest of Instagram te raadplegen. Logisch! Maar terwijl wij uren scrollen zoekend naar de ideale look, haalt make-upartiest Terry Barber zijn inspiratie uit dagdagelijkse dingen, zoals een plakje hesp of een fluostift.
Soms moet je het gewoon niet al te ver zoeken, zo denkt ook Terry Barber, hoofd van alle make-upartiesten bij MAC, er over. Al meer dan 17 jaar domineert deze man de make-upindustrie met nieuwe ideeën. Waar hij zijn inspiratie vandaan haalt? Overal en nergens.
Zijn Instragram-account is het walhalla van de make-uptrends. Van een plakje je hesp tot fluostiften, Terry weet alles te verwerken tot eyecatching beauty creaties. Zo was houtskool de inspiratie voor smokey eyes, een banaan voor gele eyeliner en ook witte lijnen op het wegdek verwerkte hij moeiteloos tot oogschaduw.
Wie nu al volop in de weer is met het samenstellen van zijn festivallook, moet dus zeker eens een kijkje nemen op het Terry's Instagram-account. Succes op de festivalweide gegarandeerd!
Lees ook
Packet Ham Pink. Pretty in Pork. There's something about rubbing blush around the eye that's a thing of beauty to me. Possibly too many raves in the 90's but hey ho. #myartistcommunity #myartistcommunity_uk
Sharp(ie) Lines. I think cat flicks get enough attention so here's to a bit of blunt and unfinished. MAC Chromaline in Process Magenta and Rich Purple. #myartistcommunity_uk #myartistcommunity #macchromaline
White Lines. Tippex Tones. Roller Paint eyelids using MAC Acrylic in Pure White at @lutz_huelle AW17 Paris. A different type of cut crease. Modelled by @mame_mc #myartistcommunity #myartistcommunity_uk #macpro #macbackstage
I keep hearing people talk about organic shapes. Don't know what that means so here goes. MAC Chromaline in Primary Yellow. #myartistcommunity #myartistcommunity_uk
Insignia. Never underestimate the power of simple line drawings. They have the power to influence generations. MAC Chromaline in Pure White. #myartistcommunity_uk #myartistcommunity #macchromaline #macpro
