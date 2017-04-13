Zou jij deze peperdure designerschoenen durven aantrekken?

We houden van designers en hun unieke designerspullen, maar laten we eerlijk zijn: soms begrijpen we niet echt goed wat hun bedoeling is. Zoals bij deze wel heel bijzondere schoencollecties van op de catwalk, bijvoorbeeld.
Wanneer je enkele jaren geleden Crocs durfde dragen stond de fashion police aan je deur om je in te rekenen. Die tijd is al lang voorbij. Tegenwoordig kan letterlijk alles. Sokken in sandalen, crocs, crocs met pels in. Noem het op, het is waarschijnlijk wel al eens op de catwalk verschenen.
Wij zetten de gekste schoencreaties van het moment even op een rijtje.
1. Marc Jacobs
#fashion #marcjacobsboots #model #fashionphotography #fashionblogger
16 Likes, 2 Comments - Rainey Fall (@raineyfallintl) on Instagram: "#fashion #marcjacobsboots #model #fashionphotography #fashionblogger"
2. Hood by Air
@purplefashionmagazine
2,924 Likes, 218 Comments - MINDING MY BUSINESS (@hoodbyair) on Instagram: "@purplefashionmagazine"
3. Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane 'Craft and Work' Autumn Winter 2017 details #ChristopherKane #CraftandWork #AW17
1,572 Likes, 166 Comments - Official Christopher Kane (@christopherkane) on Instagram: "Christopher Kane 'Craft and Work' Autumn Winter 2017 details #ChristopherKane #CraftandWork #AW17"
4. Céline
Frontstage. Céline Summer 17 Collection. Photography by #juergenteller #celine #summer17
2,094 Likes, 44 Comments - Céline Official (@celine) on Instagram: "Frontstage. Céline Summer 17 Collection. Photography by #juergenteller #celine #summer17"
5. Suicoke
@gonzatopaolo during Salone del Mobile in Milano With our BOAK-V #suicoke #suicoke_official #salonedelmobile2017 #milano #paologonzato
456 Likes, 6 Comments - SUICOKE (@suicoke_official) on Instagram: "@gonzatopaolo during Salone del Mobile in Milano With our BOAK-V #suicoke #suicoke_official..."