Zou jij deze peperdure designerschoenen durven aantrekken?

Margo Verhasselt

13/04/17 - 19u30 Bron: welt

© Instagram @hoodbyair.

We houden van designers en hun unieke designerspullen, maar laten we eerlijk zijn: soms begrijpen we niet echt goed wat hun bedoeling is. Zoals bij deze wel heel bijzondere schoencollecties van op de catwalk, bijvoorbeeld.

2. Hood by Air @purplefashionmagazine 2,924 Likes, 218 Comments - MINDING MY BUSINESS (@hoodbyair) on Instagram: "@purplefashionmagazine"

3. Christopher Kane Christopher Kane 'Craft and Work' Autumn Winter 2017 details #ChristopherKane #CraftandWork #AW17 1,572 Likes, 166 Comments - Official Christopher Kane (@christopherkane) on Instagram: "Christopher Kane 'Craft and Work' Autumn Winter 2017 details #ChristopherKane #CraftandWork #AW17"

4. Céline Frontstage. Céline Summer 17 Collection. Photography by #juergenteller #celine #summer17 2,094 Likes, 44 Comments - Céline Official (@celine) on Instagram: "Frontstage. Céline Summer 17 Collection. Photography by #juergenteller #celine #summer17"