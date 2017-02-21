Emma Watson heeft een nieuw Instagramaccount voor een wel heel goede reden

Actrice Emma Watson heeft een nieuw Instagramaccount aangemaakt waarop ze duurzame mode in de kijker zet. Op 'The Press Tour' post ze haar eigen outfits, die naast erg stijlvol ook nog eens ecologisch zijn. Na een dag heeft het account al meer dan 267.000 volgers.
Emma Watson zet zich al jaren in voor duurzame mode. Zo werkte ze in het verleden al samen met ecologische modemerken als Zady, People Tree en Eco Age. Daarnaast neemt de Britse actrice het als 'UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador' ook op voor thema's als meer gelijkheid tussen mannen en vrouwen. Kortom, een bezige bij die het goed voor heeft met onze wereld en haar bekendheid daar maar al te graag voor in de strijd gooit.
Momenteel reist Watson de wereld rond om promotie te voeren voor haar laatste nieuwe film 'Beauty and the Beast'. De outfits die ze daarvoor draagt zijn allemaal prachtig én ecofriendly en gelukkig voor ons deelt ze die in detail op haar nieuwe Instagramaccount. Zo droeg ze op de eerste dag van haar promotour bijvoorbeeld een jas van Stella McCartney, een trui van Filippa K en veganistische sneakers van Good Guys Don't Wear Leather. Later droeg ze een prachtige jurk van Louis Vuitton gemaakt van gerecycleerde plastiek flessen.
Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast in France. We snuck out of the junket and onto the roof of the hotel to capture these shots against the beautiful Paris skyline. Custom @louisvuitton dress designed by @nicolasghesquiere. The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill. Dress validated by @ecoage #ecoloves
42.3k Likes, 445 Comments - The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Instagram: "Today was a brilliant day of interviews, press conferences and photoshoots for @beautyandthebeast..."
Tonight was the first ever public screening of @beautyandthebeast! We were so happy to surprise the audience in Paris and say "bonjour" in person, especially as this is the country where it was created and Belle's place of birth Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the new Co-Creative Directors of @oscardelarenta, created this Jacobian flower-embroidered duchesse satin bustier with an organic silk faille sash and organic wool trousers as part of their first collection. The entire look was made in-house at Oscar de la Renta's NYC atelier ❤ @burberry pumps handmade in Italy with organic silk. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
52.5k Likes, 408 Comments - The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Instagram: "Tonight was the first ever public screening of @beautyandthebeast! We were so happy to surprise the..."
Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur. Instead, Stella has spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics. Jumper is from @filippa_k, a Swedish brand committed to four Rs: reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling. Shoes are @goodguysdontwearleather. The brand doesn't use any animal products in its collections. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves
117k Likes, 1,586 Comments - The Press Tour (@the_press_tour) on Instagram: "Bonjour Paris! Coat is from @stellamccartney, the world's first luxury brand that is committed to..."