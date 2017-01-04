Stijlvol én zwanger? Deze bloggers bewijzen dat het kan

Het is niet makkelijk om modebuwust én zwanger door het leven te gaan, iets waar de meeste vrouwen met een babybuikje wel van kunnen meespreken. En toch hoef je niet 9 maanden lang joggingbroeken en jurken met (te) veel stretch te dragen. Dat bewijzen verschillende zwangere streetstylesterren. De ideale inspiratie!
I will admit that my ankles were a bit chilly today
Take off Tuesday @aeronstudio #sponsored
Ho ho ho... ain't no faking this Santa-esque belly Christmas mood in @shushu__tong snowy top, @tomenyc copper shirt, @commedesgarcons Santa trousers, @miumiu shoes, @gucci bag Merry Christmas to everyone, wherever you are and in whatever time zone y'all in... ❤❤❤
#nyfw
The last of my preggo blog outfit posts is up tonight (Jumper isn't maternity) | - @jasondavis15 | Shop the look via. http://liketk.it/2pTA0 @liketoknow.it #liketkit (Link in bio too!)
Someone asked me about maternity wear yesterday so just to say that the only thing I'm really relying on are these @topshop Lucas jeans with a super soft waistband that don't dig into the bump. From my @topshop_sg IG takeover
35 weeks and 17kgs later, still not giving up on bright prints but I've given up on heels, feet and toes are swollen af and I'm wobbly (I mean more than the usual) these are props for the photo - let's be real you know Outfit details: tap and/or subscribe http://liketk.it/2pvtO @liketoknow.it #liketkit #pregnancyfashion #dressthebump #pregnancystyle #35weeks
I have been living in this dress! It is so comfortable @liketoknow.it www.liketk.it/2dvUI #liketkit #ootd #wiw #spring #bumpstyle #pregnant #celine
