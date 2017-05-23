Trump: "Daders aanslag Manchester zijn 'evil losers'"

SPS

23/05/17 - 11u26

© afp.

video De Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft vanuit Bethlehem, waar hij vandaag een ontmoeting had met de Palestijnse president Mahmoed Abbas, gereageerd op de aanslag in Manchester. Hij noemde de daders "evil losers'" en zei dat "deze kwaadaardige ideologie uitgeroeid moet worden".

De volledige tekst van president Trump

I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families - so many families of the victims.We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom. So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers, just remember that.Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today's attack it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society for ever.This wicked ideology must be obliterated and I mean completely obliterated, and the innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right our citizens to live in safety and in peace.