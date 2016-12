Het verhaal achter 'Last Christmas', George Michaels grootste hit

redactie

26/12/16 - 10u48 Bron: BILD

video De wereld rouwt om George Michael, die op kerstdag stierf. Zijn superhit 'Last Christmas' schalt ongetwijfeld door miljoenen luidsprekers over de hele wereld. Maar dat nummer had bijna een andere titel gekregen.

Lyrics 'Last Christmas'

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone specialLast Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)Once bitten and twice shy

I keep my distance but you still catch my eye

Tell me baby do you recognize me?

Well it's been a year, it doesn't surprise meI wrapped it up and sent it

With a note saying "I Love You" I meant it

Now I know what a fool I've been

But if you kissed me now I know you'd fool me againLast Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to someone special (special)A face on a lover with a fire in his heart

A man undercover but you tore him apart

Maybe next year,

I'll give it to someone, I'll give it to someone special

Special, someone, someone

I'll give it to someone, I'll give it to someone specialWho'll give me something in return

I'll give it to someone, hold my heart and watch it burnI'll give it to someone, I'll give it to someone special

I thought you were here to stay

How can love be for a day?

I thought you were someone special, gave you my heartI'll give it to someone, I'll give it to someone

Last Christmas I gave you my heart

You gave it away

I'll give it to someone, I'll give it to someone