Zien: krachtige foto's van celebs die zonder schaamte borstvoeding geven

Gisteren postte voormalig toptennisster Kim Clijsters een foto op Twitter waarop ze haar zoontje Blake borstvoeding geeft. Een krachtige boodschap vinden wij, al is Clijsters lang niet de enige moeder die trots een zogenaamde brelfie (breastfeeding selfie, in vaktermen) deelde op sociale media. De foto's die ons het meest zijn bijgebleven!
Afgelopen zomer werd een vrouw in Argentinië nog van een plein gehaald omdat ze de borst gaf aan haar acht maanden oude baby. En hoewel de gebeurtenis op een storm van protest kon rekenen, bewees het nog maar eens dat borstvoeding vandaag de dag nog steeds omgeven is door controverse.
Ook in ons land wordt anno 2016 nog steeds vreemd opgekeken als een moeder haar kind aan de borst legt, terwijl het merendeel van de Belgische baby's de eerste weken van zijn leven borstvoeding krijgt en dat dus eigenlijk voor iedereen de normaalste zaak van de wereld zou moeten zijn.
Gelukkig zijn er een heel aantal celebs die het taboe rond borstvoeding maar al te graag willen doorbreken, en daarvoor hun bekendheid gerust in de strijd willen gooien. De meest krachtige voorbeelden, naar onze mening, op een rijtje.
1. Kim Clijsters
Precious moments! #breastfeeding #❤ #mybuddy pic.twitter.com/pSDsiHE5GA— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) 27 december 2016
2. Olivia Wilde
My drinking buddy. #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman
3. Liv Tyler
Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift.
4. Chrissy Teigen
5. Tess Holliday
My friend @jackiedunnsmith snapped this photo of me breastfeeding Bowie today & it makes my heart swell #normalizebreastfeeding #bowiejuniper
6. Karolina Kurková
Taking a moment today to give thanks for the gift of breastfeeding Nature had things figured out long before we did and I believe there is no better source of nutrition for our babies than a mother's milk, when we are able to breastfeed. It's not an easy process, but I encourage you to not give up! It was challenging for me at the start, but I am loving every step of this journey. I celebrate the women who have made this beautiful commitment!! ❤️❤️❤️ I would love to see your #breastfeedingselfie, post or tag a friend who is #breastfeeding XOXO, KK #14weeksandcounting #kkhealthyliving #kkstyle #kkbbaby2 #grateful
7. Ann Van Elsen
In ❤️ with this picture #pure #mothernature #jackielou #dontjudgeme #justlove
8. Candice Swanepoel
Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I've done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv...why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it's natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole. #mothernature
9. P!nk
In honor of #nationalbreastfeedingweek2016 I proudly post this photo of a very HEALTHY, NATURAL act between mother and child. Taken in Helsinki by a very supportive and proud Papa.
10. Alyssa Milano
In honor of #wbw2016. #normalizebreastfeeding.
11. Doutzen Kroes
Breasts are a scandal because they shatter the border between motherhood and sexuality - Iris Marion Young
12. Natalia Vodianova
happy birthday baby from Paolo, Maxim and I. Love you @antoinearnault S))))
