12 krachtige foto's van celebs die zonder schaamte borstvoeding geven

Topmodel Doutzen Kroes geeft borstvoeding in een fotoshoot in Vogue. © Instagram @Doutzenkroes.

Gisteren postte voormalig toptennisster Kim Clijsters een foto op Twitter waarop ze haar zoontje Blake borstvoeding geeft. Een krachtige boodschap vinden wij, al is Clijsters lang niet de enige moeder die trots een zogenaamde brelfie (breastfeeding selfie, in vaktermen) deelde op sociale media. De foto's die ons het meest zijn bijgebleven!

Afgelopen zomer werd een vrouw in Argentinië nog van een plein gehaald omdat ze de borst gaf aan haar acht maanden oude baby. En hoewel de gebeurtenis op een storm van protest kon rekenen, bewees het nog maar eens dat borstvoeding vandaag de dag nog steeds omgeven is door controverse.



Ook in ons land wordt anno 2016 nog steeds vreemd opgekeken als een moeder haar kind aan de borst legt, terwijl het merendeel van de Belgische baby's de eerste weken van zijn leven borstvoeding krijgt en dat dus eigenlijk voor iedereen de normaalste zaak van de wereld zou moeten zijn.



Gelukkig zijn er een heel aantal celebs die het taboe rond borstvoeding maar al te graag willen doorbreken, en daarvoor hun bekendheid gerust in de strijd willen gooien. De meest krachtige voorbeelden, naar onze mening, op een rijtje.