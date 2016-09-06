Kinderen tonen trots littekens van hun operatie in ontroerende fotoreeks

Sommige kinderen moeten op heel jonge leeftijd al onder het mes, waarna ze daar de rest van hun leven aan herinnerd worden met een litteken. Terwijl volwassenen er vaak alles aan doen om hun zogenaamde imperfecties te verbergen, vertellen kinderen vaak net trots over hoe ze aan hun litteken komen. In de hoop ook volwassenen te inspireren, werkte de kinderzorg van Atlanta samen met fotografe Kate T. Parker aan een fotoreeks waarin kinderen trots hun littekens tonen. Erg ontroerend!
Love this. #scarsproject @childrensatl
Nour is smart. Listen to Nour. @childrensatl #scarsproject
❤️❤️❤️ scars project shoot for @childrensatl
These kids were so amazing. So honored to have shot this project with @childrensatl
"I do not cover up my scars. We're a package deal."
"If I want to swim, I'm going to swim. Even if it means it will hurt later." Living with sickle cell disease can mean pain, as sickled red blood cells can stick together and block the flow of blood to parts of the body. Emmy doesn't let that keep her from doing what she loves.
In the words of one patient, "Perfect is boring, anyway." Stay tuned this week for inspirational stories from some exceptionally tough kids.
