De 10 meest populaire hotels volgens Instagram

Door: redactie
9/01/17 - 20u00 © Instagram.

Heb jij ook zo'n zin om op reis te vertrekken nu de zomer in België verder weg dan ooit lijkt? Misschien zorgen deze 10 hotels die vorig jaar het meest gedeeld werden op Instagram wel voor inspiratie!

Wel willen we even duidelijk maken, dat meest gedeeld op Instagram niet automatisch wil zeggen dat dit ook de beste hotels zijn qua service bijvoorbeeld. Meest gedeeld wil simpelweg zeggen dat dit de meest fotogenieke hotels zijn volgens Instagramgebruikers wereldwijd.

1. MGM Grand Las Vegas

No filter needed with tonight's sky and full moon backdrop ✨ #travelblog #worldtraveler #traveling #travelphotography #travelblogger #view #travel #moon #fullmoon #picoftheday #sky #night #outdoors #nightphotography #mgm #vegas #lasvegas #lasvegasstrip #mgmgrand #lion #wanderlust #fountain #vacation #nofilter #nofilterneeded #igtravel #architecture

See this Instagram photo by @711sj * 76 likes

2. W New York, Times Square

Get cozy and enjoy the view. Book by August 6 and save 20%. @spg members save 5% more. Link in bio to book today. #SPGHotEscapes

See this Instagram photo by @wnytimessquare * 203 likes

3. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

CES ✅ #undertoneevents #eventslife

See this Instagram photo by @gbudak * 12 likes

4. Atlantis The Palm in Dubai

‏سامحوا تسعدوا .. واعفوا لتتجدد من حولكم صور الحياة .. وتستعيد مشاهد الفرح ولحظات البهجة ألوانها وثمارها الطيبة .. ومعانيها العظيمة❤️

See this Instagram photo by @fatima_alhenaki * 2 likes

5. Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Instagram photo by Mc Mahan * Jan 9, 2017 at 5:32pm UTC

See this Instagram photo by @brodymc * 4 likes

6. Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino

belle vue de Paris aux États-Unis

See this Instagram photo by @alouestdumonde * 261 likes

7. Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Buen dia! ☀️

See this Instagram photo by @luquislegui * 42 likes

8. Wynn Las Vegas

Take a wander around the Atriums to view the five miniature Christmas villages inspired by Gulliver's Travels, each with a story of magic to tell. #Wynn #Holidays #Vegas #Christmas

See this Instagram photo by @wynnlasvegas * 3,000 likes

9. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (Official)

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #avicii #timbergling #timberg #tim #bergling #AviciiFamily #AviciiInOurHearts #aviciiersaroundtheworld #aviciier #sep8thinternationalaviciierday #stories #goldenboy #love #you #show #edmlife #edmfamily #electro #electronic #dance #music #best #dj #ultra #ushuaia #ibiza #tomorrowland #potd #photooftheday #videooftheday @avicii @ushuaiaibiza

See this Instagram photo by @avicii_middle_east * 41 likes

10. The Venetian Macau in China

Instagram photo by Liboyan * Jan 9, 2017 at 5:48pm UTC

See this Instagram photo by @liboyan_y

