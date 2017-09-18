Deze cartoons vatten het leven met een hond perfect samen

Ook een harige viervoeter in huis rondlopen? Dan weet je ongetwijfeld ook dat je dat ene plekje in de zetel altijd moet afstaan en dat de quality time met je partner wel eens moet wijken voor Blackie. Gemma Gené is een cartooniste en baasje van Mochi, een mopshond. Zij vat het samenleven met zo'n viervoeter hilarisch samen in een hoop cartoons.
Haren, altijd overal. Je favoriete plekje in de zetel moeten afstaan. Of een natuurlijke wekker onder vorm van een likkend beestje in je gezicht. Wie een hond thuis heeft rondlopen, kent het fenomeen. Cartooniste Gemma Gené weet het ook nog eens hilarisch samen te vatten in haar cartoons, die ze deelt op haar Instagramaccount. Een perfecte remedie tegen de maandagblues, als je het ons vraagt.
- Slecht geslapen? Kruip eens met je huisdier in bed
- 7 wondermooie plekken in de Ardennen met de allerhoogste Instagramfactor
- Uw kat moet terug naar dierenarts om te registreren, zelfs al heeft ze al een chip
Lees ook
Instagram post by Gemma Gené * Sep 13, 2017 at 6:07pm UTC
15.1k Likes, 271 Comments - Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Instagram: "Ooops!! I forgot to post the english version, I am very sorry about that! Pretty much... .........................."
This is a repost from when we visited my parents and their white couh. My parents don't allow Mochi on the sofa and he is having a hard time getting it... ........................... GM: Mochi fuera! Acabamos de lavar las fundas! GM: Pongo esta manta encima y así no ensucias el sofá M: Gracias! Mucho mejor así! Viñeta de cuando pasamos unos días en casa de mis padres. Mis padres no dejan que Mochi suba al sofá pero a Mochi le está costando mucho entenderlo...
13.1k Likes, 304 Comments - Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Instagram: "This is a repost from when we visited my parents and their white couh. My parents don't allow Mochi..."
This happens more than often lol... Have a great weekend! ........................... Ésto pasa muy a menudo jeje... Buen fin de semana!
15.1k Likes, 336 Comments - Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Instagram: "This happens more than often lol... Have a great weekend! ........................... Ésto pasa muy..."
I am reposting a story of the timeMochi stayed 24h with Peli's parents while I was at a friend's wedding. I will tell the story of his experience throughout the week. This is PART I ........................... M: Abuuuuus, Daniiiii!!! D: Mochi!!! G: Mochi pásatelo muy bien en casa de los abuelos! M: Queeee???!!! no, no, no, no... M: No me puedes dejar con éstos! parecen muy malos! Estoy volviendo a publicar la historia del fin de semana que Mochi pasó 24h con los padres de Peli mientras yo estaba en una boda. Contaré su experiencia al largo de esta semana. Ésta es la 1a PARTE
9,090 Likes, 85 Comments - Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Instagram: "I am reposting a story of the timeMochi stayed 24h with Peli's parents while I was at a friend's..."
Having a dog is so useful and you save so much on water! #prerinse Have a great weekend! ........................ Tener perro es tan útil, y ahorras tanta agua! #prelavado Buen fin de semana!
9,676 Likes, 140 Comments - Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Instagram: "Having a dog is so useful and you save so much on water! #prerinse Have a great weekend!..."
Sometimes Mochi forgets... #throwbackthursday .......................... G: Mochi, que te tengo dicho? M: He venido a éste mundo a ser querido... A veces a Mochi se le olvida...
11.6k Likes, 174 Comments - Gemma Gené (@157ofgemma) on Instagram: "Sometimes Mochi forgets... #throwbackthursday .......................... G: Mochi, que te tengo..."