Van Kim Kardashian tot Justin Bieber: de meest naakte momenten van de celebs in 2016

Door: TVM
26/12/16 - 17u35  Bron: ELLE Justin Bieber en Bella Hadid. © Instagram.

De aanslagen van 22 maart, de vluchtelingencrisis, Trump, de brexit, de dood van Bowie, Prince, Toots, George en zo kunnen we nog wel even verder gaan. 2016 was het jaar van de miserie én van de celebs die uit de kleren gingen. Van Justin Bieber en Usher tot Kim Kardashian en Sharon Osbourne, ze lekten massaal (soms vrijwillig, soms niet) naaktfoto's op het web. De meest opvallende op een rij.

1. Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram photo by Emily Ratajkowski * Nov 15, 2016 at 1:56am UTC

See this Instagram photo by @emrata * 566.5k likes

2. Kim Kardashian

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL

See this Instagram photo by @kimkardashian * 1.8m likes

3. Orlando Bloom

4. Kendall Jenner

@thelovemagazine

See this Instagram video by @kendalljenner * 1.4m likes

5. Behati Prinsloo

See this Instagram photo by @behatiprinsloo * 325.7k likes

6. Bella Hadid

#Freeingthenipple for our French Vogue cover with my brothers @mertalas & @macpiggott Thank you for opening my eyes to a new art form I love You! Thank you for the opportunity and experience @emmanuellealt @vogueparis and everyone for your support #LoveYourBody

See this Instagram photo by @bellahadid * 245.1k likes

7. Kim Kardashian (2)

In honor of @styledbyhrush birthday a month ago LOL she taught me how to twerk on this trip so I'm posting it for her

See this Instagram video by @kimkardashian * 466.8k likes

8. Usher

© Snapchat.

9. Bella Hadid (2)

Sorry mama Secret project with my dream team @nomadrj and @elizabethsulcer #BTS

See this Instagram photo by @bellahadid * 220.6k likes

10. Chelsea Handler

Happy Birthday @reesewitherspoon

See this Instagram photo by @chelseahandler * 106.8k likes

11. Demi Lovato

If I had it my way I would take you down #BodySay

See this Instagram photo by @ddlovato * 930k likes

12. Donald Trump (weliswaar nep)

13. Ariel Winter

Today's office...relax everyone it's cranberry juice and I'm wearing lady bit pasties. #DogYears #set #movie

See this Instagram photo by @arielwinter * 202.1k likes

14. Gigi Hadid

© Stuart Weitzman.

15. Kanye West

16. Mariah Carey

Just got home after a long night at the studio!!!!! New music coming soon yayyyyyy

See this Instagram photo by @mariahcarey * 83.3k likes

17. Chrissy Teigen

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO !!!!

See this Instagram photo by @chrissyteigen * 371.9k likes

18. Justin Bieber

Thanks for 300 followers in 2 days #justinbiebernaked#justinbieber#bieberswag#beliebers#forever#love#fff#lfl#jelena#jb

See this Instagram photo by @realjustinbelieber * 34 likes

19. Khloé Kardashian

Trade Marked ™

See this Instagram photo by @khloekardashian * 741.1k likes

20. Katy Perry

TOMORROW, I USE MY BODY AS CLICK BAIT TO HELP CHANGE THE WORLD

See this Instagram photo by @katyperry * 369.9k likes

21. Sharon Osbourne

@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk

See this Instagram photo by @sharonosbourne * 25.4k likes

22. Emily Ratjkowski (2)

Cave

See this Instagram photo by @emrata * 338.9k likes

23. John Stamos en Glen Powell

"I think our wieners just touched accidentally." ( Was it really an accident @glenpowell ???? #screamqueens

See this Instagram photo by @johnstamos * 95.8k likes

