Van Kim Kardashian tot Justin Bieber: de meest naakte momenten van de celebs in 2016

De aanslagen van 22 maart, de vluchtelingencrisis, Trump, de brexit, de dood van Bowie, Prince, Toots, George en zo kunnen we nog wel even verder gaan. 2016 was het jaar van de miserie én van de celebs die uit de kleren gingen. Van Justin Bieber en Usher tot Kim Kardashian en Sharon Osbourne, ze lekten massaal (soms vrijwillig, soms niet) naaktfoto's op het web. De meest opvallende op een rij.
1. Emily Ratajkowski
2. Kim Kardashian
When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL
3. Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom goes nekkid w/Katy Perry in Italy. News blocks out his peen.. but forgets its shadow LOL pic.twitter.com/JSjIP1NGQU— Roy (@splashroy) 3 augustus 2016
4. Kendall Jenner
5. Behati Prinsloo
6. Bella Hadid
#Freeingthenipple for our French Vogue cover with my brothers @mertalas & @macpiggott Thank you for opening my eyes to a new art form I love You! Thank you for the opportunity and experience @emmanuellealt @vogueparis and everyone for your support #LoveYourBody
7. Kim Kardashian (2)
In honor of @styledbyhrush birthday a month ago LOL she taught me how to twerk on this trip so I'm posting it for her
8. Usher
9. Bella Hadid (2)
Sorry mama Secret project with my dream team @nomadrj and @elizabethsulcer #BTS
10. Chelsea Handler
Happy Birthday @reesewitherspoon
11. Demi Lovato
If I had it my way I would take you down #BodySay
12. Donald Trump (weliswaar nep)
Naked Trump statue graces Hollywood Blvd sidewalk in front of Wacko in Los Feliz pic.twitter.com/Bb4dVGsTFy— Melissa Pamer (@mpamer) 18 augustus 2016
13. Ariel Winter
Today's office...relax everyone it's cranberry juice and I'm wearing lady bit pasties. #DogYears #set #movie
14. Gigi Hadid
15. Kanye West
16. Mariah Carey
Just got home after a long night at the studio!!!!! New music coming soon yayyyyyy
17. Chrissy Teigen
HAPPY BIRTHDAY @MARISAMXO !!!!
18. Justin Bieber
Thanks for 300 followers in 2 days #justinbiebernaked#justinbieber#bieberswag#beliebers#forever#love#fff#lfl#jelena#jb
19. Khloé Kardashian
Trade Marked ™
20. Katy Perry
TOMORROW, I USE MY BODY AS CLICK BAIT TO HELP CHANGE THE WORLD
21. Sharon Osbourne
@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk
22. Emily Ratjkowski (2)
Cave
23. John Stamos en Glen Powell
"I think our wieners just touched accidentally." ( Was it really an accident @glenpowell ???? #screamqueens
