Zie hier: de Duitse dubbelganger van acteur Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling groeide uit tot een sekssymbool dankzij rollen in The Notebook, Drive en La La Land. Hij is al zes jaar samen met Eva Mendes met wie hij ook twee kindjes heeft, single vrouwen zijn er dus aan voor de moeite. Al loopt er dichter bij huis, namelijk in Duitsland, een bijna exacte kopie van de acteur rond.
Johannes Laschet is een succesvolle modeblogger uit Aken en tevens ook de zoon van een belangrijke Duitse politieker. Hij heeft op Instagram meer dan 34.000 volgers, wat hij ongetwijfeld vooral te danken heeft aan het feit dat hij wel een kopie lijkt van hunk Ryan Gosling. Dat hij ook nog eens even stijlvol is als de bekende Amerikaanse acteur, is alleen maar extra mooi meegenomen. En hij zou nog eens single zijn ook!
Vind jij ook dat Johannes zo hard lijkt op Ryan?
Back on track after i had an amazing time at the GQ Gentleman 2017 with @tomjunkersdorf @massimo__sinato @samislimani @i_am_klehn @andre_pollmann @keymanstyle Henning Baum @simonlohmeyer. Congrats to every candidate. I wish the winner @florianmolzahn an awesome and exciting time with @gq_germany
Tomorrow i will leave germany for @pittimmagine in florence with @gentleszym and @chorengel . Really excited for the most stylish place on earth
It's a great honor and pleasure to be part of the jury for GQ Gentleman 2017. Together with @tomjunkersdorf @samislimani @andre_pollmann @keymanstyle and many more we will determine who will be a great representative for @gq_germany for one year.
The perfect spring items
