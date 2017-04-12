Na de bruidstaart wint nu ook de echtscheidingstaart aan populariteit

Door: Charlotte Dierckx

12/04/17 - 13u30 Bron: Elle

© Thinkstock.

Dat er altijd een reden is voor een feestje blijkt uit de hilarische divorce cakes die het internet veroveren. In 2010 was een echtscheidingsfeest al je van het. Maar ook nu valt het ritueel nog steeds goed in de smaak bij koppels die besluiten een punt te zetten achter hun romance.

Voor zij die uit het huwelijksbootje gaan stappen, niet getreurd. Met een echtscheidingfeest ben je hem (of haar) in een mum van tijd vergeten. Naast de bruidsjurk die vanonder het stof moet worden gehaald (want die wordt op het hoogtepunt in stukken gereten) is de absolute must have van deze feestgelegendheid: de taart.



De zogenaamde divorce cakes worden op sociale media massaal gedeeld, en als we het wereldwijde web mogen geloven, is de taart een eerste stap in het proces naar een gelukkigere versie van jezelf. Duh! Wie wordt er niet gelukkig van kilo's taart eten?



Ideeën nodig? We zetten de meest hilarische taarten graag even op een rijtje.