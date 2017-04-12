Na de bruidstaart wint nu ook de echtscheidingstaart aan populariteit

Dat er altijd een reden is voor een feestje blijkt uit de hilarische divorce cakes die het internet veroveren. In 2010 was een echtscheidingsfeest al je van het. Maar ook nu valt het ritueel nog steeds goed in de smaak bij koppels die besluiten een punt te zetten achter hun romance.
Voor zij die uit het huwelijksbootje gaan stappen, niet getreurd. Met een echtscheidingfeest ben je hem (of haar) in een mum van tijd vergeten. Naast de bruidsjurk die vanonder het stof moet worden gehaald (want die wordt op het hoogtepunt in stukken gereten) is de absolute must have van deze feestgelegendheid: de taart.
De zogenaamde divorce cakes worden op sociale media massaal gedeeld, en als we het wereldwijde web mogen geloven, is de taart een eerste stap in het proces naar een gelukkigere versie van jezelf. Duh! Wie wordt er niet gelukkig van kilo's taart eten?
Ideeën nodig? We zetten de meest hilarische taarten graag even op een rijtje.
- NINA tipt: 'I Do I Do' beurs in Gent
- Dus daarom krijgen koppels altijd ruzie in IKEA
- Trouwen hoeft niet duur te zijn: dit zijn de mooiste betaalbare jurken
Lees ook
Happy divorce day to my dear friend Hannah! #divorcecake
5 Likes, 2 Comments - Jean Ann (@jeanann84) on Instagram: "Happy divorce day to my dear friend Hannah! #divorcecake"
My first ever separation celebratory cake ♂️#celebration#wedding#love#weddingcake#cake#dessert#white#divorce#divorcecake#yummy#free#love#piping#art#frosting#styling#detail#edibleart#cheatmeal#cooks#foodie#sweet#precision#newbeginings#photooftheday#intricacy#baking#bangalore#blessed#_cocolocco
95 Likes, 7 Comments - Cocolocco (@_cocolocco_) on Instagram: "My first ever separation celebratory cake..."
My first ever divorce cake! (Not mine ) #divorcecake #divorce #instacake #instabake #maydivorcebewithyou #fondantcake #homemade #homebaking
24 Likes, 7 Comments - Sweet Retreat (@sweet_retreat_redditch) on Instagram: "My first ever divorce cake! (Not mine ) #divorcecake #divorce #instacake #instabake..."
Celebrating our coworkers release #divorcecake #chainhasbeenbroken #funatwork
21 Likes, 4 Comments - Sally Owens (@sonis86) on Instagram: "Celebrating our coworkers release #divorcecake #chainhasbeenbroken #funatwork"
A few more angles #dessertsbycharlese#divorcecake#divorce#cake#fondant#icing#weddingdress#suit#ribbon#people#wedontlovethesehoes
31 Likes, 1 Comments - Charlese Phillips (@dessertsbycharlese) on Instagram: "A few more angles ..."
Divorces are usually messy and heartbreaking. So to lift my friend's spirits and celebrate her moving on to bigger and better things with a beautiful smile on her face and a positive attitude; I made her a divorce cake... and it was a hit. Cheers to taking a crap situation and turning it into positive change. Now let's eat cake. #cakestagram #divorce #divorcecake #positivevibes
30 Likes, 2 Comments - Jessica Bedward-Edicha (@jacebcupcakes) on Instagram: "Divorces are usually messy and heartbreaking. So to lift my friend's spirits and celebrate her..."
So, I'm preparing for a wedding fayre, but it's my steampunk-themed divorce cake from 2012 that's doing the media rounds again today! Featured today in an article in The Guardian online about "the rise of the divorce celebration" (thankfully treated sensitively in tone). Link to the article in first comment. #cake #steampunk #steampunkcake #divorcecake #divorceday #steampunkstyle #food #instacake #cakesofinstagram #steampunkbride #cogsandgears #smallbusiness #pocketwatch #sugarcraft #gumpaste #cakedesign #divorceparty #divorced #divorcecelebrationcake #chocolatecake #noveltycake
30 Likes, 2 Comments - Fiona Brook - No More Tiers (@cakesbynomoretiers) on Instagram: "So, I'm preparing for a wedding fayre, but it's my steampunk-themed divorce cake from 2012 that's..."
Latest cake creation.. #divorcecake #wifegoeson #cake
63 Likes, 6 Comments - Emily Callaghan (@miss_em11y) on Instagram: "Latest cake creation.. #divorcecake #wifegoeson #cake"
#divorce #cake #divorceparty #tildeathdouspart Cake I made for a friend #foodie #foodies #divorcecake #deliskasdelights
22 Likes, 2 Comments - Deliska's Delights (@deliskasdelights) on Instagram: "#divorce #cake #divorceparty #tildeathdouspart Cake I made for a friend #foodie #foodies..."
It's not me...it's you!!! My first divorce cake #Patycakes #yolo #divorcecake
121 Likes, 20 Comments - PATYCAKES (@patycakes) on Instagram: "It's not me...it's you!!! My first divorce cake #Patycakes #yolo #divorcecake"