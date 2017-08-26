'Wellness Ted" steekt op hilarische manier de draak met gezondheidsbloggers

Je struikelt op Instagram over de foto's van gezonde lunches en dames in blitse sportoutfits. Je zou je eraan kunnen ergeren, maar je zou er ook de humor van kunnen inzien en er een parodie op maken. Dat laatste is de filosofie achter het Instagramaccount "Wellness Ted", waarin de Britse Edward op hilarische wijze de draak steekt met dit soort clichématige foto's op sociale media.
Een verse smoothie, een toast avocado of een spiegelselfie in een strakke loopbroek: op sociale media steken 'fitgirls' elkaar naar de kroon met clichématige kiekjes die hun gezonde levensstijl moeten aantonen.
De Britse Edward Lane, redacteur bij het magazine Men's Health, is het fenomeen ook niet ontgaan. Hij drijft met een zelfrelativerende knipoog de spot met influencers op Instagram die - zoals hij het verwoordt - "zichzelf verdomme veel te serieus nemen". Met succes, want de Brit kan onder zijn pseudoniem Wellness Ted intussen al op 20.900 volgers rekenen.
Wellness Ted omschrijft zichzelf als een 'voedingsdeskundige zonder enige vorm van kennis', en post foto's van voornamelijk zijn vettige maaltijden of zelfgetekende sixpack op zijn buik. Inclusief hilarische nonsensomschrijvingen over waarom pakweg frietjes de perfecte snack zijn na het sporten. Zijn concept is gelijkaardig aan dat van Deliciously Stella, een comédienne uit Edinburgh die eerder al op dezelfde manier de draak stak met fitgirls op Instagram.
- "Geen frietjes, wel pannenkoeken": dit eten de Rode Duivels in aanloop naar een match
- Matteo Simoni en Loredana Falone posten zelfde romantische clip op Instagram
- Steeds populairder: nog snel even fitnessen voor het werk
Lees ook
OM A MISSION // Since joining the upper echelons of Instagram's wellness influencer community I'd been finding it progressively harder to practice what I preach. A full diary of protein launches, avocado brunches, selfies, workout classes, selfies, gym openings, yoga retreats and selfies had a dramatic effect on my anxiety levels. And despite my online persona, I was struggling for headspace. Which is why I've started meditating. It's a brand new trend. Everyone's talking about it. Sure, some nerds will tell you it's been around for 3500 years, but what do they know? Right now it's one of the hottest wellness trends and I really doubt the yogis of ancient India had iPhone apps (duh) so they clearly weren't doing it right, anyway! Since checking in with myself for 5 minutes a day my cortisol levels have plummeted and I'm feeling more zen than ever. My advice? Focus on you. Make time for self-love (Gross. Not like that. Perv) because at the end of the day wellness and the route to happiness is about putting yourself ahead of all others. Worried this will come across as selfish? Put a good filter on your pic and people will call it inspiring
597 Likes, 46 Comments - Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) on Instagram: "OM A MISSION // Since joining the upper echelons of Instagram's wellness influencer community I'd..."
DOWNWARD DOGGING // New trend alert! Hotdog Yoga. It's like hot yoga, but the main sweats you'll get are of the meat variety. And, clean eaters, don't worry about these dirty dogs - the metabolism boost you get from a strong flow is more than enough to make this post-class nutrition calorie neutral. Why not try it this weekend? Happy dogging everyone!
539 Likes, 43 Comments - Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) on Instagram: "DOWNWARD DOGGING // New trend alert! Hotdog Yoga. It's like hot yoga, but the main sweats you'll..."
CURLS FOR THE GIRLS // For a post-run refuel there's nothing better than spiralised potato, baked with a pinch of southern spices to keep my metabolism firing and make the most of my EPOC (that's excess post-exercise oxygen consumption for the fitness nerds out there - it means you're burning calories long after you've stopped exercising #droppingknowledge). People think spiralised food was pioneered by the clean eating gang - but they've been in the @tescofood freezer section for years. If you need carbs fast - and remember, timing your carbs for around your workout is the best way to recover faster - swapping courgetti for curly fries may just be the smartest nutritional you've ever made.
539 Likes, 25 Comments - Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) on Instagram: "CURLS FOR THE GIRLS // For a post-run refuel there's nothing better than spiralised potato, baked..."
Is it even a #wellness meal if it's not sprinkled with fucking pomegranate seeds?
629 Likes, 38 Comments - Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) on Instagram: "Is it even a #wellness meal if it's not sprinkled with fucking pomegranate seeds?"
'GRAM GOLD // This post is everything. Here I get to show you both sides of me with just the smallest repositioning of my leg. On the left, in the classic "unposed" or "reality" set-up, I can show you just what a normal person I am with my flat ass and soft bits. However - On the right, in the "posed" or "Instagram" hip-pop position I've used angles and lighting to look sexy AF. And the best part is I can get away with it without people thinking I'm only about DAT LYF because it's off-set by how goddamn inspiring I am being next to it. Win-win. Try this influencer hack and see both your sex appeal and credibility hit
1,327 Likes, 112 Comments - Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) on Instagram: "'GRAM GOLD // This post is everything. Here I get to show you both sides of me with just the..."
15 FACTS ABOUT ME . 1️⃣ Much like a dog, I can't look up. 2️⃣ Wellness Ted in Chinese is Shi Sa Bao Ted - which doesn't make a lick of sense. 3️⃣ I ran a marathon in 1h 59m yesterday but you don't see me making a big song and dance about it 4️⃣ My favourite number is 69 5️⃣ I can hold my breath for 8minutes 6️⃣ The account @wellness_ed is a cheap parody of mine and must be stopped 7️⃣ I cooked the chicken nuggets that Usain Bolt ate before he won Olympic gold 8️⃣ My favourite film is White Chicks 9️⃣ I invented avocado on toast. You're welcome My abs were not made in the kitchen. They were made at Dollar Chicken (#spon) 1️⃣1️⃣ When you start typing #spon the first one that comes up is #spongebobmemes. What's that all about? 1️⃣2️⃣ I like big butts and I cannot lie (OK, that's two things about me, but whatever) 1️⃣3️⃣ My favourite machine in the gym is the vending machine 1️⃣4️⃣ I haven't eaten gluten. Ever. Like. Never. And look at this body. Case and point. 1️⃣5️⃣ Last week I recorded a fart of 87 decibels - equivalent to the sound of a dirt bike travelling at 55mph . I tag in my good friends @davidbeckham @mileycyrus @beyonce and @madonna to share a little bit more about themselves. Thanks for reading everyone!
605 Likes, 43 Comments - Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) on Instagram: "15 FACTS ABOUT ME . 1️⃣ Much like a dog, I can't look up. 2️⃣ Wellness Ted in Chinese is Shi Sa..."
Instagram post by Wellness Ted * May 11, 2017 at 6:03am UTC
518 Likes, 20 Comments - Wellness Ted (@wellness_ted) on Instagram