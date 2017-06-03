In beeld: zo reageert Obama's fotograaf op Trumps klimaatbeslissing

Hij heeft er een handje van weg om het beleid van de opvolger van zijn vroegere baas zo op zijn eigen manier te bekritiseren. We hebben het over Pete Souza, voormalig Witte Huis-fotograaf onder Barack Obama, die ook deze week weer op Instagram foto's van Obama deelde om duidelijk te maken wat hij van Donald Trumps beleid vindt.
De foto's die Souza deze week op zijn Instagramaccount plaatste, verwijzen onmiskenbaar naar Trumps beslissing om de VS terug te trekken uit het klimaatakkoord van Parijs. Op de beelden is ex-president Obama samen met zijn gezin te zien met op de achtergrond enkele adembenemende Amerikaanse landschappen.
"Dit land is jullie land. Dit land is mijn land", zo schrijft Souza als begeleidende tekst. De foto's werden allemaal in Amerikaanse nationale parken getrokken, onder andere in het wereldberoemde Yosemite National Park, maar ook in de Everglades in Florida.
Souza heeft op zijn account, dat hij begon na het vertrek van Obama uit het Witte Huis in januari, al meer dan 1,4 miljoen volgers.
This land is your land. This land is my land.
From California to the New York Island
From the Redwood Forest, to the Gulf Stream waters
This land was made for you and me
This land was made for you and me. The future depends on all of us.
I saw below me the golden valley
And saw above me that endless skyway
