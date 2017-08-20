Make-upartieste tekent bizarre optische illusies op eigen gezicht

Me being an idiot again BODYPAINTING ______________________________________follow me@innanai ________________________________________________________________________ used:@beautyuk :chubby stick contouring set,red lipstik @mehronmakeup :aq in black ______________________________________________________________________________________shop online:www.beautyuk-cosmetics.com_____________ #faceartist #faceart #facepainter #facepainting #bodypainter #bodypainting #obscure #bizzare#bizarre#weirdart #funnyart#makeupmadness #illusionmakeup #illusion #illusions #opticalart#opticalillusion #eww#ithurts#snazaroo#mehrongirl #creepysick #creepystory #artiste#freeky#weirdoo#gonewrong #twisted#ouchy#creativityfound
De Kroatische make-up- en bodypaintspecialiste Ines Kus heeft zich gespecialiseerd in optische visagie-illusies. Innanai, zoals ze zichzelf noemt, heeft inmiddels bijna 50.000 volgers op Instagram waar ze haar imposante vormen van geschilderd gezichtsbedrog etaleert.
Volgens Kus doet ze soms bijna een halve dag over een veelal ingewikkelde metamorfose. Het resultaat is in de meeste gevallen verbazingwekkend. Eén van haar creaties: een extreem verdraaid hoofd. De artieste stelt dat alles wat ze post honderd procent echt is. "Er komt dus geen fotobewerking aan te pas."
New stuff soon! I have so much obligations and no time to paint at the moment.. Massive thank you guys for supporting me!!! Wich one do you like ? First one is inspired by amasing @mimles ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________SHOP ONLINE WWW.BEAUTYUK-COSMETICS.COM ________________________________________________________________________ Used:@beautyuk eye shadow Posh palette/ festive #faceart #faceartist #facepainter #facepainters #bodyartist #mehrongirl #illusions #illusionmakeup #makeupmadness #makeupguru #undiscovered_muas #creativityforlife #makeupideas #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #3dmakeup #opticalart #opticalillusion #ilussion #mua #makeupartists #makeuptutorial
This is how it looks while I'm painting my body No photoshop illusion as you can see. I just don't have proper equipment for taking photos,no ringlight,no background,no right camera etc. And what is worst,mostly I paint in night hours so the illumination is very bad. But...in time I hope I'll be able to serve you some quality photos taken with right equipment✌ #facepaint #facepainting #facepaintingideas #bodypaint #bodypainting #3d #3dmakeup #illusionmakeup #illusion #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #mehrongirl #mehron #makeupmadness #makeupjunkie #creepy #crazy #crazyness #eww #spooky #sfxmakeup #sfxmakeupartist #sfx #horrormakeup #horror #wth #facepainter #faceartist #faceart #artistic
Thank you for 16k guys Hope you have fun following my make up looks as much as I have fun creating them. ✌ Hvala vam na 16k ljudi! Nadam se da se zabavljate prateci moj rad barem pola koliko se ja zabavljam dok stvaram ✌ #facepaint #facepainting #faceartist #faceart #bodypainting #illusion #illusionmakeup #snazaroo #nyx #mehrongirl #mehronmakeup #makeupmadness #crazyness #eww #bizzare #artlover #makeupjunkie #makeupmafia #snazaroofacepaint #gonewrong #wierd #mua #makeupideas #akward #bizarre #strange #wierdo #makeupbrush #creapy
Neck rings. I was allways fascinated with these rings. They are worn by Kayan womans in Tibet. #facepaint #facepainting #faceart #faceartist #bodypaint #bodypainting #artistiq_feature #feature_my_stuff #arts_secret #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #mimlesillusions #mimles #nyxhrvatska #fashion #mehronmakeup #tibet #necklace #undiscoveredmuas #illustratenow #art4small #artdesires #artshub #imaginary_art_ #makeup #creativemakeup #makeupmafia #makeupbrush #nyx #illusionmakeup
After a longer period of not being creative ,in februar last year I started doing face painting. I found it fulfilling,entertaining and the most important it makes me happy. That is the main reason I'm into it. But it also makes me happy to see you guys like to follow my work and supporting me. So..thank you. I hope in time I will get right camera and equipment to make better and quality pics of my work and be able to post videos and tutorials. Luv ya ✌️ Special thanks to all my new friends here who share the same interests as I do. I have met so nice and supportive peoples. @butterflyjasmine49 @vilinahujart @ella_ess_ @sarahpmakeup @sarah_d_makeupartistry @zachzenga thank you for sharing my work -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nakon duzeg perioda kreativne pauze u mom zivotu ,u veljaci prosle godine pocela sam se baviti face paintingom. Otkrila sam nesto sto me ispunjava,zabavlja ..i najvaznije od svega -cini sretnom. Takodjer,drago mi je vidjeti da i vas zabavljam svojim radom i zahvaljujem vam na potpori! Nadam se da cu u skorije vrijeme imati postenu opremu kako bih mogla napraviti kvalitetne fotografije i snimati tutoriale. Veliko hvala jos jednom svima! ✌ Posebno bih se zahvalila i @nyxcosmetics_hrvatska ,prvoj hrvatskoj stranici koja je podijelila moj rad. ✌ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- #20k #thankyou #faceartist #faceart #facepainting #bodypainting #mehron #nyxcosmeticshrvatska #snazaroofacepaint
