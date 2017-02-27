Alle Oscarwinnaars op een rijtje

Zie je de Oscarbomen niet meer door het bos? Hier vind je een overzicht van alle winnaars.
Beste cinematografie
La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Arrival - Bradford Young
Lion - Greig Fraser
Moonlight - James Laxton
Silence - Rodrigo Prieto
Beste animatiefilm
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Beste actrice in een vrouwelijke bijrol
Viola Davis - Fences
Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Nicole Kidman - Lion
Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
Beste acteur in een mannelijke bijrol
Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel - Lion
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
Beste buitenlandse film
The Salesman (Iran)
Land of Mine (Denemarken)
A Man Called Ove (Zweden)
Tanna (Australië)
Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)
Beste Make-up en Haar
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini en Christopher Nelson - Suicide Squad
Joel Harlow en Richard Alonzo - Star Trek Beyond
Eva von Bahr en Love Larson - A Man Called Ove
Beste documentaire
O.J.: Made in America
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
13th
Beste kostuumontwerp
Colleen Atwood - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Joanna Johnston - Allied
Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine - Jackie
Mary Zophres - La La Land
Beste korte animatiefilm
Piper (Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer)
Blind Vaysha (Theodore Ushev)
Borrowed Time (Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj)
Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Robert Valley and Cara Speller)
Pearl (Patrick Osborne)
Beste geluidsmontage
Sylvain Bellemare - Arrival
Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli - Deepwater Horizon
Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright - Hacksaw Ridge
Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan - La La Land
Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman - Sully
Beste geluidsmix
Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace - Hacksaw Ridge
Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye - Arrival
Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow - La La Land
David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth - 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Beste productiedesign
La La Land
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Hail,
Caesar!
Passengers
Beste visuele effecten
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Deepwater Horizon
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Beste filmmontage
John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge
Joe Walker - Arrival
Jake Roberts - Hell or High Water
Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon - Moonlight
Tom Cross - La La Land
Beste korte documentaire
The White Helmets
Joe's Violin
4.1 Miles
Extremis
Watani: My Homeland
Beste kortfilm
Sing
Silent Nights
La Femme et le TGV
Ennemis Intérieurs
Timecode
Beste originele soundtrack
La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Lion - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight - Nicholas Britell
Passengers - Thomas Newman
Jackie - Mica Levi
Beste originele song
"City Of Stars" - La La Land
"How Far I'll Go" - Moana
"The Empty Chair" - Jim: The James Foley Story
"Can't Stop The Feeling" - Trolls
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" - La La Land