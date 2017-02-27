Alle Oscarwinnaars op een rijtje

© afp.

Zie je de Oscarbomen niet meer door het bos? Hier vind je een overzicht van alle winnaars.

Beste animatiefilm Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Beste actrice in een vrouwelijke bijrol Viola Davis - Fences

Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Nicole Kidman - Lion

Octavia Spencer - Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

Beste acteur in een mannelijke bijrol Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges - Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel - Lion

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

Beste buitenlandse film The Salesman (Iran)

Land of Mine (Denemarken)

A Man Called Ove (Zweden)

Tanna (Australië)

Toni Erdmann (Duitsland)

Beste Make-up en Haar Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini en Christopher Nelson - Suicide Squad

Joel Harlow en Richard Alonzo - Star Trek Beyond

Eva von Bahr en Love Larson - A Man Called Ove

Beste documentaire O.J.: Made in America

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

13th

Beste kostuumontwerp Colleen Atwood - Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Joanna Johnston - Allied

Consolata Boyle - Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine - Jackie

Mary Zophres - La La Land

Beste korte animatiefilm Piper (Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer)

Blind Vaysha (Theodore Ushev)

Borrowed Time (Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Robert Valley and Cara Speller)

Pearl (Patrick Osborne)

Beste geluidsmontage Sylvain Bellemare - Arrival

Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli - Deepwater Horizon

Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright - Hacksaw Ridge

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan - La La Land

Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman - Sully

Beste geluidsmix Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace - Hacksaw Ridge

Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye - Arrival

Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow - La La Land

David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson - Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth - 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Beste productiedesign La La Land

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Hail,

Caesar!

Passengers

Beste visuele effecten The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Deepwater Horizon

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Beste filmmontage John Gilbert - Hacksaw Ridge

Joe Walker - Arrival

Jake Roberts - Hell or High Water

Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon - Moonlight

Tom Cross - La La Land

Beste korte documentaire The White Helmets

Joe's Violin

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Watani: My Homeland

Beste kortfilm Sing

Silent Nights

La Femme et le TGV

Ennemis Intérieurs

Timecode

Beste originele soundtrack La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Lion - Dustin O'Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight - Nicholas Britell

Passengers - Thomas Newman

Jackie - Mica Levi