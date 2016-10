Zo reageren vrouwen op de "pussy"-uitspraken van Trump

.@kellyoxford I was 11. An older boy walked me home, turned around w/ his dick out. I just realized: I have no memory of what happened next. — Emily Lindin (@EmilyLindin) 8 oktober 2016

@kellyoxford neighbor's dad comes by when mom is out of town to "check on me." Tells me I'm very mature. I'm 15. Tries to kiss me; I scream. — Hexica Zollman (@jayzombie) 8 oktober 2016

@kellyoxford Age 13, crowd-surfed at a music festival. Ended up with many much older men's hands down my pants and up my shirt. — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) 8 oktober 2016